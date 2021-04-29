Analyzing Pulmonx (NASDAQ:LUNG) and Soliton (NASDAQ:SOLY)

Pulmonx (NASDAQ:LUNG) and Soliton (NASDAQ:SOLY) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Pulmonx and Soliton’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pulmonx $32.60 million 52.35 -$20.70 million N/A N/A Soliton N/A N/A -$13.75 million ($1.00) -17.18

Soliton has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Pulmonx.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for Pulmonx and Soliton, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pulmonx 0 3 5 0 2.63 Soliton 0 0 2 0 3.00

Pulmonx currently has a consensus target price of $58.00, suggesting a potential upside of 21.29%. Soliton has a consensus target price of $20.33, suggesting a potential upside of 18.35%. Given Pulmonx’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Pulmonx is more favorable than Soliton.

Profitability

This table compares Pulmonx and Soliton’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pulmonx N/A N/A N/A Soliton N/A -59.20% -53.93%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

15.0% of Soliton shares are held by institutional investors. 11.3% of Soliton shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Pulmonx beats Soliton on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Pulmonx Company Profile

Pulmonx Corporation, a medical technology company, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally invasive medical devices for the diagnosis and treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary diseases. It offers Zephyr Endobronchial Valve, a solution for the treatment of bronchoscopic in adult patients with hyperinflation associated with severe emphysema; and Chartis Pulmonary Assessment System, a balloon catheter and console with flow and pressure sensors that are used to assess the presence of collateral ventilation. The company also provides StratX Lung Analysis Platform, a cloud-based quantitative computed tomography analysis service that offers information on emphysema destruction, fissure completeness, and lobar volume to help identify target lobes for the treatment with Zephyr Valves. It serves emphysema patients in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company was formerly known as Pulmonx and changed its name to Pulmonx Corporation in December 2013. Pulmonx Corporation was incorporated in 1995 and is headquartered in Redwood City, California.

Soliton Company Profile

Soliton, Inc., a medical device company, develops and commercializes products using a proprietary rapid acoustic pulse technology platform. The company offers products for the removal of tattoos. It also develops a product for cellulite reduction, fibrotic scar treatment, and other indications. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is based in Houston, Texas.

