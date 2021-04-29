Anglo American plc (LON:AAL) Receives GBX 2,723 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Anglo American plc (LON:AAL) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 3,024.44 ($39.51).

AAL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Liberum Capital reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 3,300 ($43.11) target price on shares of Anglo American in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Anglo American from GBX 2,700 ($35.28) to GBX 3,400 ($44.42) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 3,100 ($40.50) target price on shares of Anglo American in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 3,900 ($50.95) price target on shares of Anglo American in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Anglo American in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th.

In related news, insider Stuart J. Chambers bought 510 shares of Anglo American stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 2,734 ($35.72) per share, for a total transaction of £13,943.40 ($18,217.14). Also, insider Stephen Pearce sold 65,746 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,962 ($38.70), for a total transaction of £1,947,396.52 ($2,544,286.02). Insiders have bought 519 shares of company stock worth $1,421,903 over the last quarter.

LON AAL opened at GBX 3,182.50 ($41.58) on Monday. The stock has a market cap of £43.38 billion and a P/E ratio of 26.57. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 2,979.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 2,552.81. Anglo American has a twelve month low of GBX 1,304.20 ($17.04) and a twelve month high of GBX 3,237 ($42.29). The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.31.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 18th will be given a dividend of $0.72 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.8%. This is a positive change from Anglo American’s previous dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 18th. Anglo American’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.63%.

About Anglo American

Anglo American plc operates as a mining company worldwide. The company explores for rough and polished diamonds, copper, platinum group metals, metallurgical and thermal coal, and iron; and nickel, polyhalite, and manganese ores, as well as alloys. Anglo American plc was founded in 1917 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

