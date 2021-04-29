Anixa Biosciences (NASDAQ:ANIX) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Anixa Biosciences (NASDAQ:ANIX) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Anixa Biosciences, Inc. operates as a bio-technology company. It develops diagnostics and therapeutics to detect cancer. Anixa Biosciences Inc., formerly known as ITUS Corporation, is based in San Jose, United States. “

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on ANIX. Aegis reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Anixa Biosciences in a research note on Monday, February 15th. HC Wainwright began coverage on Anixa Biosciences in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of ANIX opened at $4.89 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $153.70 million, a P/E ratio of -10.63 and a beta of 1.58. Anixa Biosciences has a 1-year low of $1.70 and a 1-year high of $8.09.

Anixa Biosciences (NASDAQ:ANIX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $0.51 million during the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that Anixa Biosciences will post -0.45 EPS for the current year.

In other Anixa Biosciences news, Director Arnold M. Baskies acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.80 per share, for a total transaction of $48,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,880. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have acquired a total of 40,000 shares of company stock valued at $174,450 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 23.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new stake in Anixa Biosciences during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Anixa Biosciences during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Concorde Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Anixa Biosciences during the 1st quarter valued at about $61,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Anixa Biosciences during the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Anixa Biosciences during the 1st quarter valued at about $94,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.68% of the company’s stock.

About Anixa Biosciences

Anixa Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops therapies and vaccines focusing on critical unmet needs in oncology and infectious diseases. The company's therapeutics programs include the development of a chimeric endocrine receptor T-cell technology, a novel form of chimeric antigen receptor T-cell (CAR-T) technology focusing on the treatment of ovarian cancer; and the discovery and development of anti-viral drug candidates for the treatment of COVID-19 focused on inhibiting certain viral protein functions of the virus.

