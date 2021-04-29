ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) Stake Increased by BBVA USA Bancshares Inc.

BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. increased its stake in shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) by 3.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,594 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $3,598,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ANSS. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ANSYS by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,452,280 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,711,141,000 after buying an additional 34,336 shares during the period. Aristotle Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of ANSYS by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 4,067,002 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,479,575,000 after purchasing an additional 92,049 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of ANSYS by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,085,141 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,122,375,000 after buying an additional 26,913 shares during the last quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. boosted its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 28.2% during the 4th quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. now owns 1,391,636 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $126,959,000 after buying an additional 306,306 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,262,955 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $459,462,000 after buying an additional 142,324 shares during the period. 89.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ANSYS alerts:

In other ANSYS news, SVP Shane Emswiler sold 1,130 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.47, for a total transaction of $347,441.10. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 24,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,607,730.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Janet Lee sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.18, for a total value of $1,068,540.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 20,232 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,206,233.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 19,624 shares of company stock valued at $7,221,645. Company insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ANSS. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of ANSYS from $400.00 to $380.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of ANSYS from $413.00 to $392.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ANSYS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $392.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on ANSYS in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $310.56.

Shares of NASDAQ ANSS opened at $375.40 on Thursday. ANSYS, Inc. has a twelve month low of $244.53 and a twelve month high of $413.19. The company has a quick ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market cap of $32.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.93 and a beta of 1.23. The company’s fifty day moving average is $348.25 and its 200-day moving average is $349.39.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $2.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.42. ANSYS had a net margin of 24.88% and a return on equity of 12.09%. The firm had revenue of $627.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $564.55 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.24 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that ANSYS, Inc. will post 4.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About ANSYS

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. The company offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which its engineering simulation technologies are built; multiphysics software to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, and electronics in a unified engineering simulation environment; high-performance computing product suite, which delivers cross-physics parallel processing capabilities for simulation software; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

See Also: Why do companies engage in swaps?

Receive News & Ratings for ANSYS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ANSYS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.