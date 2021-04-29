ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $392.00 target price on the software maker’s stock.

According to Zacks, “ANSYS is benefiting from healthy growth in recurring revenues as well as strength in high tech, semiconductor and defense verticals. The acquisition of Analytical Graphics is expected to boost the company’s presence in digital mission engineering space. Also, the company is well positioned to gain from robust adoption of its engineering simulation software in 3D printing and additive manufacturing applications. Higher demand across all regions including Asia-Pacific (APAC) is a positive. However, ANSYS is bearing the brunt of stiff competition in the computer-aided design (CAD) market along with foreign exchange volatility owing to sizeable international exposure. Also, COVID-19 crisis-induced weakness in the oil and gas industry is a persistent overhang. Shares of the company have underperformed the industry in the year-to-date period.”

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of ANSYS in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They set a buy rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of ANSYS from $413.00 to $392.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of ANSYS from $400.00 to $380.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. ANSYS has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $310.56.

NASDAQ ANSS opened at $375.42 on Wednesday. ANSYS has a twelve month low of $244.53 and a twelve month high of $413.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.93 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $348.25 and a 200 day moving average of $349.39.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $2.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $627.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $564.55 million. ANSYS had a return on equity of 12.09% and a net margin of 24.88%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.24 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that ANSYS will post 4.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Shane Emswiler sold 5,549 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $392.69, for a total value of $2,179,036.81. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 27,746 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,895,576.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Richard S. Mahoney sold 3,224 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $409.00, for a total transaction of $1,318,616.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 42,411 shares in the company, valued at $17,346,099. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 19,624 shares of company stock valued at $7,221,645. 0.58% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in ANSYS in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in ANSYS in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. CX Institutional grew its holdings in ANSYS by 47.8% in the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 102 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in ANSYS by 116.3% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 106 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in ANSYS in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.44% of the company’s stock.

ANSYS

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. The company offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which its engineering simulation technologies are built; multiphysics software to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, and electronics in a unified engineering simulation environment; high-performance computing product suite, which delivers cross-physics parallel processing capabilities for simulation software; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

