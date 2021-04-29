Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) is Professional Advisory Services Inc.’s 4th Largest Position

Professional Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) by 7.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 70,799 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,173 shares during the period. Anthem makes up approximately 3.9% of Professional Advisory Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Professional Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Anthem were worth $25,413,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ANTM. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in Anthem in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Anthem in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in Anthem in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in Anthem in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in Anthem in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Anthem from $360.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Anthem from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $379.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Truist lifted their target price on shares of Anthem from $425.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Stephens lifted their target price on shares of Anthem from $395.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Anthem from $350.00 to $399.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $383.35.

In other Anthem news, EVP Peter D. Haytaian sold 59,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $349.20, for a total value of $20,777,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 59,544 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,792,764.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CAO Ronald W. Penczek sold 2,068 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.94, for a total transaction of $690,587.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,137 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,047,569.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of ANTM traded up $5.44 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $380.72. 16,693 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,313,271. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Anthem, Inc. has a 52-week low of $244.10 and a 52-week high of $386.78. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $360.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $322.58. The company has a market cap of $93.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.00.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $7.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.86 by $0.15. Anthem had a net margin of 4.22% and a return on equity of 18.45%. The company had revenue of $32.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $6.48 EPS. Anthem’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Anthem, Inc. will post 22.44 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.13 per share. This is a boost from Anthem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. Anthem’s payout ratio is 23.25%.

Anthem Company Profile

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small groups, individuals, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

