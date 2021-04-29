Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) Issues Earnings Results

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($2.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.69) by ($0.63), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of NASDAQ:APLS traded up $3.40 during trading on Thursday, hitting $48.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,232 shares, compared to its average volume of 640,729. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34, a current ratio of 9.86 and a quick ratio of 9.86. The firm has a market cap of $3.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.44 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a 50-day moving average of $44.11 and a 200-day moving average of $45.46. Apellis Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $25.49 and a 12 month high of $58.47.

In other news, insider Federico Grossi sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.62, for a total value of $243,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 62,814 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,054,016.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Nicole D. Perry sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $100,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,500 shares in the company, valued at $225,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,100 shares of company stock valued at $1,250,704 over the last 90 days. 9.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on APLS shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price target for the company. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $78.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.71.

About Apellis Pharmaceuticals

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutic compounds through the inhibition of the complement system for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. Its lead product candidate is pegcetacoplan that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of geographic atrophy in age-related macular degeneration and paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH) diseases; cold agglutinin disease; C3 glomerulopathy; and other glomerular diseases, such as IgA nephropathy, primary membranous nephropathy, and lupus nephritis.

