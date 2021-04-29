Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) Price Target Increased to $39.00 by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) had its price objective hoisted by equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group from $37.00 to $39.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 16.11% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $78.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.71.

Shares of NASDAQ:APLS traded up $1.19 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $46.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,335 shares, compared to its average volume of 640,729. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $44.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.46. Apellis Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $25.49 and a fifty-two week high of $58.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.27 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34, a quick ratio of 9.86 and a current ratio of 9.86.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported ($2.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.69) by ($0.63). As a group, research analysts anticipate that Apellis Pharmaceuticals will post -5.96 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Nicole D. Perry sold 2,000 shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $100,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 4,500 shares in the company, valued at $225,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Federico Grossi sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.41, for a total transaction of $26,046.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 56,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,461,954.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 26,100 shares of company stock worth $1,250,704. 9.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,014,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,056,000 after purchasing an additional 34,687 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,045,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,193,000 after buying an additional 66,929 shares during the period. Avidity Partners Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 24.2% during the 4th quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP now owns 774,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,273,000 after buying an additional 150,700 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $37,906,000. Finally, Fiduciary Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 573,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,779,000 after acquiring an additional 2,480 shares in the last quarter. 81.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutic compounds through the inhibition of the complement system for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. Its lead product candidate is pegcetacoplan that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of geographic atrophy in age-related macular degeneration and paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH) diseases; cold agglutinin disease; C3 glomerulopathy; and other glomerular diseases, such as IgA nephropathy, primary membranous nephropathy, and lupus nephritis.

