Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance (NYSE:ARI) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance (NYSE:ARI) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $17.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 10.61% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. is focused on investing in, acquiring and managing senior performing commercial real estate mortgage loans, commercial mortgage-backed securities, commercial real estate corporate debt and loans, and other real estate debt investments. The Company is a commercial real estate finance company that is managed and advised by ACREFI Management, LLC, a indirect subsidiary of Apollo Global Management, LLC. “

Get Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance alerts:

ARI has been the topic of several other research reports. Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance in a research report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance stock traded up $0.12 during trading on Thursday, reaching $15.37. 65,587 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 946,653. The company’s 50-day moving average is $14.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 65.75 and a current ratio of 65.75. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance has a 52-week low of $6.29 and a 52-week high of $15.41. The firm has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.83 and a beta of 1.28.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance (NYSE:ARI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.04. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance had a net margin of 18.14% and a return on equity of 9.64%. Analysts anticipate that Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance will post 0.92 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Mark C. Biderman sold 7,050 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.96, for a total transaction of $105,468.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 68,601 shares in the company, valued at $1,026,270.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 2,586.7% during the first quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 4,030 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 3,880 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance during the fourth quarter worth approximately $78,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance during the fourth quarter worth approximately $95,000. Institutional investors own 63.71% of the company’s stock.

About Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that originates, acquires, invests in, and manages commercial first mortgage loans, subordinate financings, and other commercial real estate-related debt investments in the United States. It is qualified as a REIT under the Internal Revenue Code.

See Also: 52-Week High/Low

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance (ARI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.