Apollo Endosurgery (NASDAQ:APEN) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Apollo Endosurgery (NASDAQ:APEN) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Apollo Endosurgery, Inc. is engaged in designing and manufacturing of medical devices for weight loss solutions and gastrointestinal disorders. The Company’s product segment includes ORBERA (R), LAP-BAND (R) and OverStitch(TM). The ORBERA is an Intragastric Balloon System which is a weight loss aid for adults suffering from obesity. The LAP-BAND System is developed for weight reduction for patients with obesity. The OverStitch Endoscopic Suturing System enables endoscopic surgery. It operates primarily in Asia Pacific, European Office, Latin and South America and Costa Rica. Apollo Endosurgery, Inc., formerly known as Lpath, Inc., is headquatered in Austin, Texas. “

Get Apollo Endosurgery alerts:

Separately, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Apollo Endosurgery from $7.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Monday, March 22nd.

APEN opened at $5.62 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $146.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.53 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.69, a current ratio of 3.07 and a quick ratio of 2.54. Apollo Endosurgery has a one year low of $1.25 and a one year high of $7.96.

Apollo Endosurgery (NASDAQ:APEN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $12.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.99 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Apollo Endosurgery will post -1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Apollo Endosurgery news, major shareholder Neil Gagnon acquired 30,954 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.71 per share, with a total value of $145,793.34. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 382,470 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,801,433.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John R. Barr acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.89 per share, with a total value of $58,900.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 16,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $94,652.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 69,645 shares of company stock valued at $332,964 in the last three months. 30.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stonepine Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Apollo Endosurgery by 63.2% during the fourth quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC now owns 2,326,165 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,909,000 after buying an additional 900,730 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Apollo Endosurgery by 119.6% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 223,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $761,000 after buying an additional 121,900 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Apollo Endosurgery by 16.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 38,136 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 5,481 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new position in Apollo Endosurgery during the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 43.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Apollo Endosurgery

Apollo Endosurgery, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of medical devices. The company offers OverStitch and OverStitch Sx Endoscopic Suturing Systems that enable advanced endoscopic procedures by allowing physicians to place full thickness sutures and secure the approximation of tissue through a flexible endoscope.

See Also: What is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Apollo Endosurgery (APEN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Apollo Endosurgery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apollo Endosurgery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.