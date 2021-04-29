Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.41 EPS

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The iPhone maker reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.41, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Apple had a net margin of 20.91% and a return on equity of 75.15%. The firm had revenue of $89.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 53.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of AAPL stock traded down $0.68 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $132.90. 5,071,026 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 104,384,875. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $126.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $125.64. Apple has a 12-month low of $70.97 and a 12-month high of $145.09. The stock has a market cap of $2.23 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.06, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This is a positive change from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.00%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Apple from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Apple from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Barclays upped their target price on Apple from $136.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Loop Capital upped their price target on Apple from $131.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Apple from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Apple presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $142.49.

In other news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 18,216 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.01, for a total transaction of $2,441,126.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 133,867 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.74, for a total transaction of $16,832,436.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Apple stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 10,691 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,238,000. 57.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

