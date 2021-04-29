Applied Molecular Transport (NASDAQ:AMTI) Shares Gap Down to $52.77

Applied Molecular Transport Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTI) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $52.77, but opened at $51.35. Applied Molecular Transport shares last traded at $53.74, with a volume of 7,541 shares.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AMTI. JMP Securities began coverage on Applied Molecular Transport in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $92.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Applied Molecular Transport from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Applied Molecular Transport from $38.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their target price on Applied Molecular Transport from $32.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.75.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $53.89 and a 200-day moving average of $41.41.

Applied Molecular Transport (NASDAQ:AMTI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 18th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.10. As a group, research analysts forecast that Applied Molecular Transport Inc. will post -3 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Applied Molecular Transport news, Director David Lamond bought 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $42.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,050,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Bittoo Kanwar sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.79, for a total value of $410,925.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $410,925. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMTI. Founders Fund V Management LLC acquired a new position in Applied Molecular Transport during the 4th quarter worth approximately $111,129,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Applied Molecular Transport by 40.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,355,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,716,000 after buying an additional 391,831 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Applied Molecular Transport during the 3rd quarter worth $2,847,000. Swiss National Bank purchased a new position in shares of Applied Molecular Transport during the 4th quarter worth $726,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Applied Molecular Transport during the 3rd quarter worth $598,000. Institutional investors own 51.99% of the company’s stock.

Applied Molecular Transport (NASDAQ:AMTI)

Applied Molecular Transport Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of a pipeline of oral biologic product candidates to treat autoimmune, inflammatory, metabolic, and other diseases. The company's lead product candidate is AMT-101, a gastrointestinal (GI) selective oral fusion of rhIL-10 that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of ulcerative colitis and related inflammatory indications.

