Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) Shares Sold by RNC Capital Management LLC

RNC Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) by 4.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,035 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 1,400 shares during the quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $3,728,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 138,809 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $19,141,000 after purchasing an additional 7,867 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 41,644 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $5,742,000 after acquiring an additional 2,721 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 36.7% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 488 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 645,576 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $89,025,000 after acquiring an additional 27,082 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Palmer Knight Co lifted its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Palmer Knight Co now owns 50,945 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $7,025,000 after acquiring an additional 4,031 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Aptiv alerts:

In other news, SVP Vos Glen W. De sold 2,056 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.23, for a total value of $300,648.88. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 59,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,729,931. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

APTV has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Aptiv from $168.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Aptiv from $137.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Aptiv from $145.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Aptiv from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $134.00 in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Aptiv from $120.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Aptiv has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.25.

Aptiv stock opened at $146.92 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $143.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $131.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.06, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 2.25. Aptiv PLC has a 52-week low of $57.26 and a 52-week high of $160.14.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The auto parts company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $4.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.85 billion. Aptiv had a net margin of 13.94% and a return on equity of 8.42%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.15 EPS. Research analysts expect that Aptiv PLC will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Aptiv Profile

Aptiv PLC designs, manufacturers, and sells vehicle components worldwide. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

See Also: What is the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) oscillator?

Receive News & Ratings for Aptiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aptiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.