Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) Stock Holdings Lifted by Exchange Traded Concepts LLC

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) by 123.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,758 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 970 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $242,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Aptiv by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 12,190 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,681,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC bought a new stake in Aptiv in the 1st quarter valued at about $4,925,000. Weybosset Research & Management LLC lifted its position in Aptiv by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Weybosset Research & Management LLC now owns 91,280 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $12,588,000 after purchasing an additional 921 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Aptiv in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Parkside Investments LLC lifted its position in Aptiv by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Investments LLC now owns 24,835 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,424,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Aptiv alerts:

Aptiv stock opened at $146.92 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $143.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $131.54. The company has a market cap of $39.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.50. Aptiv PLC has a fifty-two week low of $57.26 and a fifty-two week high of $160.14.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The auto parts company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $4.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.85 billion. Aptiv had a net margin of 13.94% and a return on equity of 8.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.15 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Aptiv PLC will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on APTV. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $137.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Aptiv from $168.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Aptiv in a research report on Friday, March 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Aptiv from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $134.00 in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Aptiv from $110.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $130.25.

In other news, SVP Vos Glen W. De sold 2,056 shares of Aptiv stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.23, for a total value of $300,648.88. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 59,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,729,931. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Aptiv Company Profile

Aptiv PLC designs, manufacturers, and sells vehicle components worldwide. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

Featured Article: Are we seeing the beginning of a new bubble?

Receive News & Ratings for Aptiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aptiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.