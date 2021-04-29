ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the fourteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twelve have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $23.25.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of ArcelorMittal from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a research note on Friday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of ArcelorMittal from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th.

Shares of ArcelorMittal stock traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $30.60. 6,399,572 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,567,930. The company has a 50 day moving average of $28.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.44. ArcelorMittal has a fifty-two week low of $7.58 and a fifty-two week high of $31.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market cap of $30.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.32 and a beta of 2.07.

ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 14th. The basic materials company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.11. ArcelorMittal had a negative net margin of 7.00% and a negative return on equity of 3.57%. The business had revenue of $14.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.72 billion. As a group, analysts expect that ArcelorMittal will post -1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Arcelormittal sold 40,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.12, for a total transaction of $644,800,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Assetmark Inc. bought a new position in ArcelorMittal in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in ArcelorMittal in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in ArcelorMittal in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in ArcelorMittal in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in ArcelorMittal in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $194,000. 4.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ArcelorMittal Company Profile

ArcelorMittal, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates steel manufacturing and mining facilities in Europe, North and South America, Asia, and Africa. The company's principal steel products include semi-finished flat products, such as slabs; finished flat products comprising plates, hot- and cold-rolled coils and sheets, hot-dipped and electro-galvanized coils and sheets, tinplate, and color coated coils and sheets; semi-finished long products, such as blooms and billets; finished long products, including bars, wire-rods, structural sections, rails, sheet piles, and wire-products; and seamless and welded pipes and tubes.

