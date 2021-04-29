ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) Shares Gap Down to $31.45

ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $31.45, but opened at $30.64. ArcelorMittal shares last traded at $31.00, with a volume of 204,654 shares.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MT. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of ArcelorMittal from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a report on Monday, April 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of ArcelorMittal from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. ArcelorMittal presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.40.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $28.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.37 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 14th. The basic materials company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.11. ArcelorMittal had a negative return on equity of 3.57% and a negative net margin of 7.00%. The firm had revenue of $14.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.72 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that ArcelorMittal will post -1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Arcelormittal sold 40,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.12, for a total value of $644,800,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MT. Assetmark Inc. bought a new position in shares of ArcelorMittal in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of ArcelorMittal in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of ArcelorMittal in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in ArcelorMittal in the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ArcelorMittal during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $194,000. Institutional investors own 4.82% of the company’s stock.

ArcelorMittal, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates steel manufacturing and mining facilities in Europe, North and South America, Asia, and Africa. The company's principal steel products include semi-finished flat products, such as slabs; finished flat products comprising plates, hot- and cold-rolled coils and sheets, hot-dipped and electro-galvanized coils and sheets, tinplate, and color coated coils and sheets; semi-finished long products, such as blooms and billets; finished long products, including bars, wire-rods, structural sections, rails, sheet piles, and wire-products; and seamless and welded pipes and tubes.

