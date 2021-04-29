Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) Hits New 52-Week High After Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday after JMP Securities raised their price target on the stock from $43.00 to $45.00. JMP Securities currently has a market outperform rating on the stock. Arch Capital Group traded as high as $41.05 and last traded at $40.38, with a volume of 7132 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $40.49.

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group from $41.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Arch Capital Group from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Arch Capital Group from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Arch Capital Group from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Arch Capital Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.30.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ACGL. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. grew its position in Arch Capital Group by 11.9% in the first quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 69,791 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,678,000 after acquiring an additional 7,433 shares in the last quarter. JustInvest LLC lifted its position in Arch Capital Group by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 11,557 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $443,000 after buying an additional 680 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Arch Capital Group by 2.5% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 46,877 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,799,000 after buying an additional 1,129 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 45,386 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,771,000 after acquiring an additional 5,404 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in Arch Capital Group by 2.7% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 59,357 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,278,000 after purchasing an additional 1,560 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.33% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $38.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market capitalization of $15.93 billion, a PE ratio of 14.15, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.80.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The insurance provider reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.16 billion. Arch Capital Group had a net margin of 15.08% and a return on equity of 5.80%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.46 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Arch Capital Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:ACGL)

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; collateral protection, debt cancellation, and service contract reimbursement products; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile, and inland marine products.

