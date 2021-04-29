Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.09 EPS

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The insurance provider reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Arch Capital Group had a net margin of 15.08% and a return on equity of 5.80%. The company had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.16 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.46 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NASDAQ:ACGL traded down $1.00 on Wednesday, hitting $39.49. The company had a trading volume of 1,910,969 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,623,121. Arch Capital Group has a 1-year low of $20.93 and a 1-year high of $41.28. The stock has a market cap of $15.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $38.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ACGL. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group from $41.00 to $47.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Arch Capital Group from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.30.

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; collateral protection, debt cancellation, and service contract reimbursement products; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile, and inland marine products.

