Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM) Now Covered by Bank of America

Equities researchers at Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America‘s price target points to a potential upside of 7.77% from the company’s current price.

ADM has been the topic of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $46.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded Archer-Daniels-Midland from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $51.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.77.

Get Archer-Daniels-Midland alerts:

NYSE:ADM opened at $63.10 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $58.17 and its 200 day moving average is $53.16. Archer-Daniels-Midland has a fifty-two week low of $33.01 and a fifty-two week high of $63.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.24 billion, a PE ratio of 22.30 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.64.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.39. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 2.53% and a return on equity of 11.10%. The company had revenue of $18.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s quarterly revenue was up 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Archer-Daniels-Midland will post 3.44 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Jennifer L. Weber bought 5,095 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $58.40 per share, with a total value of $297,548.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 69,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,047,178.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Joseph D. Taets sold 43,711 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.40, for a total value of $2,421,589.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 215,093 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,916,152.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ADM. Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. ELM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. boosted its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 54.9% in the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 705 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in the 4th quarter worth $39,000. 77.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Archer-Daniels-Midland

Archer-Daniels-Midland Co processes oilseeds, corn, wheat, cocoa and other agricultural commodities. The company operates through the following segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions and Nutrition. The Ag Services and Oilseeds segment includes activities related to the origination, merchandising, crushing, and further processing of oilseeds such as soybeans and soft seeds, such as cottonseed, sunflower seed, canola, rapeseed, and flaxseed into vegetable oils and protein meals.

Featured Story: Nikkei 225 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Archer-Daniels-Midland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Archer-Daniels-Midland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.