Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM) Price Target Raised to $70.00

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM) had its price objective boosted by Monness Crespi & Hardt from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on ADM. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $53.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $46.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and upped their target price for the stock from $51.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $59.77.

Shares of ADM traded up $0.64 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $63.74. 54,351 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,649,395. Archer-Daniels-Midland has a fifty-two week low of $33.01 and a fifty-two week high of $63.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The business has a 50-day moving average of $58.17 and a 200-day moving average of $53.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.53 and a beta of 0.85.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $18.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.13 billion. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 2.53% and a return on equity of 11.10%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s revenue was up 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Archer-Daniels-Midland will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Archer-Daniels-Midland news, SVP Jennifer L. Weber acquired 5,095 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $58.40 per share, for a total transaction of $297,548.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 69,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,047,178.40. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Joseph D. Taets sold 43,711 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.40, for a total value of $2,421,589.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 215,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,916,152.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ADM. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the fourth quarter worth approximately $293,347,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland in the 4th quarter valued at $37,371,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 35.8% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,144,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,021,000 after buying an additional 564,815 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 24.6% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,833,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,843,000 after buying an additional 559,462 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,675,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,899,209,000 after buying an additional 485,255 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.94% of the company’s stock.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company Profile

Archer-Daniels-Midland Co processes oilseeds, corn, wheat, cocoa and other agricultural commodities. The company operates through the following segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions and Nutrition. The Ag Services and Oilseeds segment includes activities related to the origination, merchandising, crushing, and further processing of oilseeds such as soybeans and soft seeds, such as cottonseed, sunflower seed, canola, rapeseed, and flaxseed into vegetable oils and protein meals.

