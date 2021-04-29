Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM) Releases Earnings Results

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM) issued its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.39, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $18.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.13 billion. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 2.53% and a return on equity of 11.10%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.64 EPS.

Shares of ADM opened at $63.10 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $35.24 billion, a PE ratio of 22.30 and a beta of 0.85. Archer-Daniels-Midland has a one year low of $33.01 and a one year high of $63.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $58.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.16.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on ADM shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $53.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price target on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.77.

In other news, SVP Joseph D. Taets sold 43,711 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.40, for a total transaction of $2,421,589.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 215,093 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,916,152.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, SVP Jennifer L. Weber acquired 5,095 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $58.40 per share, for a total transaction of $297,548.00. Following the acquisition, the senior vice president now owns 69,301 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,047,178.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

About Archer-Daniels-Midland

Archer-Daniels-Midland Co processes oilseeds, corn, wheat, cocoa and other agricultural commodities. The company operates through the following segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions and Nutrition. The Ag Services and Oilseeds segment includes activities related to the origination, merchandising, crushing, and further processing of oilseeds such as soybeans and soft seeds, such as cottonseed, sunflower seed, canola, rapeseed, and flaxseed into vegetable oils and protein meals.

