Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM) Sets New 1-Year High After Analyst Upgrade

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday after BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on the stock from $56.00 to $63.00. BMO Capital Markets currently has a market perform rating on the stock. Archer-Daniels-Midland traded as high as $63.24 and last traded at $63.23, with a volume of 41811 shares. The stock had previously closed at $61.82.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price objective on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $53.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.77.

In related news, SVP Jennifer L. Weber bought 5,095 shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $58.40 per share, for a total transaction of $297,548.00. Following the acquisition, the senior vice president now owns 69,301 shares in the company, valued at $4,047,178.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Joseph D. Taets sold 43,711 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.40, for a total value of $2,421,589.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 215,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,916,152.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the fourth quarter worth approximately $293,347,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,371,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 35.8% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,144,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,021,000 after buying an additional 564,815 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 24.6% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,833,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,843,000 after buying an additional 559,462 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,675,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,899,209,000 after buying an additional 485,255 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.94% of the company’s stock.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $58.17 and a 200 day moving average of $53.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.30 and a beta of 0.85.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $18.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.13 billion. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a return on equity of 11.10% and a net margin of 2.53%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s revenue was up 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Archer-Daniels-Midland

Archer-Daniels-Midland Co processes oilseeds, corn, wheat, cocoa and other agricultural commodities. The company operates through the following segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions and Nutrition. The Ag Services and Oilseeds segment includes activities related to the origination, merchandising, crushing, and further processing of oilseeds such as soybeans and soft seeds, such as cottonseed, sunflower seed, canola, rapeseed, and flaxseed into vegetable oils and protein meals.

