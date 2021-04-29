Archford Capital Strategies LLC Buys 218 Shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV)

Archford Capital Strategies LLC raised its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV) by 0.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,961 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the period. Archford Capital Strategies LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF were worth $2,163,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of EFAV. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC now owns 47,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,514,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors lifted its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 2,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Oak Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Oak Asset Management LLC now owns 8,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $648,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. increased its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 12,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $946,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares in the last quarter.

BATS:EFAV opened at $74.62 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $73.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.43. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $64.68 and a 52-week high of $76.51.

