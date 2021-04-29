Archford Capital Strategies LLC Increases Stake in Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM)

Archford Capital Strategies LLC boosted its position in Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) by 1.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,473 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Archford Capital Strategies LLC’s holdings in Anthem were worth $1,294,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC increased its position in Anthem by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,733,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,804,091,000 after buying an additional 244,712 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Anthem by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 3,450,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,190,490,000 after buying an additional 381,247 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Anthem by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,784,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $893,986,000 after buying an additional 14,556 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Anthem during the 4th quarter valued at about $866,682,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Anthem by 27.3% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,526,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $811,237,000 after acquiring an additional 541,603 shares during the period. 89.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ANTM opened at $375.28 on Thursday. Anthem, Inc. has a 12-month low of $244.10 and a 12-month high of $386.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $360.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $322.58. The company has a market cap of $91.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.00.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $7.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.86 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $32.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.98 billion. Anthem had a return on equity of 18.45% and a net margin of 4.22%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $6.48 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Anthem, Inc. will post 22.44 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. This is a boost from Anthem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 9th. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.25%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ANTM shares. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Anthem from $360.00 to $395.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Truist lifted their target price on Anthem from $425.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Anthem from $375.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Anthem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $305.00 to $402.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Anthem from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $379.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Anthem currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $383.35.

In other Anthem news, CAO Ronald W. Penczek sold 2,068 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.94, for a total transaction of $690,587.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,047,569.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Peter D. Haytaian sold 59,500 shares of Anthem stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $349.20, for a total transaction of $20,777,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 59,544 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,792,764.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small groups, individuals, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

