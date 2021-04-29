Archford Capital Strategies LLC Sells 220 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Archford Capital Strategies LLC reduced its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 1.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,385 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 220 shares during the period. Archford Capital Strategies LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,132,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $171,991,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,367,813 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,558,996,000 after purchasing an additional 2,220,611 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 48.9% in the 4th quarter. Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,194,252 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $378,973,000 after buying an additional 1,705,948 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $49,164,000. Finally, MD Financial Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,659,000. 77.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSEARCA EFA opened at $79.07 on Thursday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $54.01 and a 52 week high of $79.42. The company has a fifty day moving average of $77.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $74.35.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

