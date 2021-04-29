Archford Capital Strategies LLC Sells 799 Shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB)

Archford Capital Strategies LLC lessened its position in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB) by 5.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,214 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 799 shares during the period. Archford Capital Strategies LLC’s holdings in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF were worth $1,698,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan lifted its holdings in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 2,303,556 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $267,005,000 after buying an additional 256,141 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 57,877 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,708,000 after purchasing an additional 1,460 shares in the last quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC now owns 34,604 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,011,000 after buying an additional 2,697 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. grew its stake in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 110.5% in the 1st quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. now owns 9,820 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,069,000 after buying an additional 5,155 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ EMB opened at $110.69 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $109.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $112.97. iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF has a one year low of $99.06 and a one year high of $116.09.

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF, formerly iShares JPMorgan USD Emerging Markets Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the JPMorgan EMBI Global Core Index (the Index). The Index is a diverse United States dollar-denominated emerging markets debt benchmark, which tracks the total return of actively traded external debt instruments in emerging market countries.

Featured Story: FinTech

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.