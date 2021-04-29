Arden Trust Co Buys New Position in Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX)

Arden Trust Co acquired a new stake in Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 4,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SIX. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in Six Flags Entertainment in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in Six Flags Entertainment by 71.3% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 745 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the period. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in Six Flags Entertainment in the 4th quarter worth approximately $201,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in Six Flags Entertainment in the 4th quarter worth approximately $203,000. Finally, Texas Yale Capital Corp. bought a new position in Six Flags Entertainment in the 4th quarter worth approximately $211,000. 80.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SIX stock opened at $47.91 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.63 and a beta of 2.45. The business has a 50-day moving average of $47.97 and a 200-day moving average of $36.83. Six Flags Entertainment Co. has a fifty-two week low of $16.06 and a fifty-two week high of $51.75.

Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported ($1.12) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.29) by $0.17. The company had revenue of $82.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.03 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($1.00) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Six Flags Entertainment Co. will post -4.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SIX. Zacks Investment Research raised Six Flags Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Truist boosted their price target on Six Flags Entertainment from $33.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Six Flags Entertainment in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Six Flags Entertainment from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price target on Six Flags Entertainment from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Six Flags Entertainment has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.42.

In related news, Director Kurt Matthew Cellar sold 13,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.10, for a total transaction of $676,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 68,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,406,950.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation owns and operates regional theme and waterparks under the Six Flags name. Its parks offer various thrill rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. As of March 18, 2021, the company operated 26 parks in the United States, Mexico, and Canada.

