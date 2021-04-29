Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The investment management company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $390.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $385.85 million. Ares Capital had a net margin of 21.28% and a return on equity of 10.05%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share.
Shares of ARCC traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $19.61. 1,726,765 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,126,394. Ares Capital has a 1-year low of $11.93 and a 1-year high of $19.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The company has a market capitalization of $8.58 billion, a PE ratio of 26.13 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a 50 day moving average of $19.00 and a 200 day moving average of $17.19.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.16%. Ares Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 84.66%.
Ares Capital Company Profile
Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.
