Armanino Foods of Distinction (OTCMKTS:AMNF) Stock Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $2.88

Armanino Foods of Distinction, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMNF) shares crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.88 and traded as high as $3.05. Armanino Foods of Distinction shares last traded at $3.05, with a volume of 3,658 shares.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.58. The company has a market capitalization of $97.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.57 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 3.83 and a quick ratio of 3.23.

Armanino Foods of Distinction (OTCMKTS:AMNF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $8.60 million for the quarter. Armanino Foods of Distinction had a net margin of 7.43% and a return on equity of 12.09%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 6th were given a $0.023 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 5th. This is a positive change from Armanino Foods of Distinction’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. This represents a $0.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.02%.

Armanino Foods of Distinction, Inc produces and markets frozen and refrigerated food products in the United States. The company's frozen products comprise pesto sauces, stuffed pastas, and pasta sheets, as well as Italian pastas and cooked meat products. It also offers cooked beef and turkey meatballs, and cheese shakers; and cooked and uncooked frozen stuffed pastas include meat, butternut squash, cheese ravioli and jumbo cheese, and jumbo mushroom ravioli; jumbo cheese/spinach green dough ravioli; cheese ravioli; meat filled, tri-color cheese, and cheese tortellini; and tri-color cheese and cheese capelletti, manicotti, and stuffed shells.

