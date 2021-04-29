ARMOUR Residential REIT (NYSE:ARR) Price Target Increased to $13.00 by Analysts at Jonestrading

ARMOUR Residential REIT (NYSE:ARR) had its price target increased by equities research analysts at Jonestrading from $11.00 to $13.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Jonestrading’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 5.35% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on ARR. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH downgraded ARMOUR Residential REIT from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.25.

Shares of ARR stock opened at $12.34 on Thursday. ARMOUR Residential REIT has a 12 month low of $6.39 and a 12 month high of $12.53. The company has a market cap of $879.15 million, a PE ratio of -3.49 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s 50 day moving average is $12.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.21.

ARMOUR Residential REIT (NYSE:ARR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.08). ARMOUR Residential REIT had a positive return on equity of 10.28% and a negative net margin of 68.21%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that ARMOUR Residential REIT will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other ARMOUR Residential REIT news, Director Robert C. Hain bought 8,400 shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.21 per share, for a total transaction of $102,564.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 17,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,485.74. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO James R. Mountain sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.29, for a total transaction of $92,175.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 75,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $927,526.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT by 98.6% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 135,970 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,659,000 after purchasing an additional 67,498 shares in the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT in the 1st quarter valued at about $199,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT in the fourth quarter valued at about $7,404,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT by 85.4% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 134,569 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,452,000 after acquiring an additional 61,983 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in ARMOUR Residential REIT by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 88,827 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $959,000 after purchasing an additional 5,372 shares during the last quarter. 54.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ARMOUR Residential REIT Company Profile

ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc invests in residential mortgage backed securities (MBS) in the United States. The company's securities portfolio primarily consists of the United States Government-sponsored entity's (GSE) and the Government National Mortgage Administration's issued or guaranteed securities backed by fixed rate, hybrid adjustable rate, and adjustable rate home loans, as well as unsecured notes and bonds issued by the GSE and the United States treasuries; and money market instruments.

