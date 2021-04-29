Armstrong World Industries, Inc. Expected to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $1.16 Per Share (NYSE:AWI)

Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI) – Research analysts at Truist Securiti upped their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Armstrong World Industries in a report released on Tuesday, April 27th. Truist Securiti analyst K. Hughes now forecasts that the construction company will post earnings per share of $1.16 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.08. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Armstrong World Industries’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.83 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $4.04 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.06 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.36 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.41 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.99 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.82 EPS.

Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The construction company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.06). Armstrong World Industries had a negative net margin of 7.85% and a positive return on equity of 49.60%. The company had revenue of $251.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $241.92 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.10 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on AWI. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Armstrong World Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $93.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Armstrong World Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Armstrong World Industries from $100.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Zelman & Associates upgraded shares of Armstrong World Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Armstrong World Industries from $100.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.90.

Shares of AWI stock opened at $104.03 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $94.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.12. The firm has a market cap of $4.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -66.26, a PEG ratio of 5.80 and a beta of 1.27. Armstrong World Industries has a 1 year low of $57.96 and a 1 year high of $104.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 2.44.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 6th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 5th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. Armstrong World Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.57%.

In other Armstrong World Industries news, VP Stephen F. Mcnamara sold 11,843 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.41, for a total transaction of $1,047,039.63. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 24,415 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,158,530.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Ellen R. Romano sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total transaction of $184,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 15,680 shares in the company, valued at $1,442,560. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 31,637 shares of company stock worth $2,810,173. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. tru Independence LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $22,317,000. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 42.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 473 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $58,000.

Armstrong World Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells ceiling systems primarily for use in the construction and renovation of residential and commercial buildings in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. The company operates through Mineral Fiber and Architectural Specialties segments.

