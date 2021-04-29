Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI) PT Raised to $115.00

Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI) had its price target upped by Truist Securities from $100.00 to $115.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Zelman & Associates raised shares of Armstrong World Industries from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Armstrong World Industries from $100.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America raised shares of Armstrong World Industries from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Armstrong World Industries from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $93.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Armstrong World Industries from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $87.90.

AWI traded up $2.29 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $106.32. 551 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 365,526. The company has a market cap of $5.08 billion, a PE ratio of -66.26, a P/E/G ratio of 5.80 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $94.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $81.12. Armstrong World Industries has a 1 year low of $57.96 and a 1 year high of $104.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53.

Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The construction company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $251.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $241.92 million. Armstrong World Industries had a negative net margin of 7.85% and a positive return on equity of 49.60%. The business’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.10 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Armstrong World Industries will post 3.62 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 5th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. Armstrong World Industries’s payout ratio is 17.57%.

In related news, VP Stephen F. Mcnamara sold 15,794 shares of Armstrong World Industries stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.70, for a total transaction of $1,385,133.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 20,717 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,816,880.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Ellen R. Romano sold 2,000 shares of Armstrong World Industries stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total transaction of $184,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 15,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,442,560. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 31,637 shares of company stock valued at $2,810,173 in the last quarter. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 42.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 473 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,704 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,004 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,300 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,614,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 47.8% in the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 792 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the last quarter.

Armstrong World Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells ceiling systems primarily for use in the construction and renovation of residential and commercial buildings in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. The company operates through Mineral Fiber and Architectural Specialties segments.

