Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI) Shares Gap Down Following Weak Earnings

Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $100.50, but opened at $97.14. Armstrong World Industries shares last traded at $99.81, with a volume of 410 shares traded.

The construction company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.06). Armstrong World Industries had a negative net margin of 7.85% and a positive return on equity of 49.60%. The firm had revenue of $251.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $241.92 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 6th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 5th. Armstrong World Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.57%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AWI. Bank of America raised Armstrong World Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Truist Securities increased their price target on Armstrong World Industries from $100.00 to $115.00 in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Armstrong World Industries from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Truist increased their price target on Armstrong World Industries from $100.00 to $115.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Zelman & Associates upgraded Armstrong World Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.90.

In other Armstrong World Industries news, VP Stephen F. Mcnamara sold 15,794 shares of Armstrong World Industries stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.70, for a total transaction of $1,385,133.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 20,717 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,816,880.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Stephen F. Mcnamara sold 11,843 shares of Armstrong World Industries stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.41, for a total value of $1,047,039.63. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 24,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,158,530.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 31,637 shares of company stock valued at $2,810,173. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AWI. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,580 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Armstrong World Industries during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $854,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,595,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,004 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the period. Finally, Salvus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,336,000.

The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The company has a market cap of $4.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -66.26, a PEG ratio of 5.80 and a beta of 1.27. The business’s fifty day moving average is $94.75 and its 200 day moving average is $81.12.

Armstrong World Industries Company Profile (NYSE:AWI)

Armstrong World Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells ceiling systems primarily for use in the construction and renovation of residential and commercial buildings in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. The company operates through Mineral Fiber and Architectural Specialties segments.

