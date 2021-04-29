Arrival (NASDAQ:ARVL) Trading Down 8.4%

Arrival (NASDAQ:ARVL)’s stock price fell 8.4% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $17.63 and last traded at $17.70. 30,756 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 1,803,549 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.33.

Separately, Cowen started coverage on shares of Arrival in a research note on Monday, April 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Arrival stock. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of Arrival (NASDAQ:ARVL) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,000.

Arrival Limited operates in the automotive industry. It designs, creates, and assembles electric vehicles. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

