Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (AJG) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.48 on June 18th

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 28th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.48 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, June 18th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has increased its dividend payment by 15.4% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Shares of AJG stock opened at $140.06 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $27.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $129.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $119.94. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a one year low of $76.26 and a one year high of $140.31.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a net margin of 11.04% and a return on equity of 16.19%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 4.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director David S. Johnson sold 420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.02, for a total transaction of $52,088.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 45,918 shares in the company, valued at $5,694,750.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Scott R. Hudson sold 416 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.11, for a total value of $50,797.76. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 35,603 shares in the company, valued at $4,347,482.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,191 shares of company stock valued at $847,537 in the last 90 days. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AJG has been the subject of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $123.00 to $129.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and set a $138.00 target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $114.00 to $124.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $132.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $127.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $127.53.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance brokerage, consulting, and third party claims settlement and administration services in the United States, Australia, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, New Zealand, India, and the United Kingdom. Its Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

