Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The asset manager reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $290.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $282.11 million. Artisan Partners Asset Management had a return on equity of 179.65% and a net margin of 21.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 43.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.66 earnings per share.

APAM traded down $0.15 on Thursday, reaching $52.42. 1,284 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 668,645. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $52.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.36. Artisan Partners Asset Management has a fifty-two week low of $25.41 and a fifty-two week high of $57.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a PE ratio of 17.88, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.91.

Get Artisan Partners Asset Management alerts:

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.71%. Artisan Partners Asset Management’s payout ratio is 145.32%.

APAM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $68.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup lowered shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $55.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.33.

About Artisan Partners Asset Management

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc is publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to pension and profit sharing plans, trusts, endowments, foundations, charitable organizations, government entities, private funds and non-U.S. funds, as well as mutual funds, non-U.S. funds and collective trusts.

See Also: Recession

Receive News & Ratings for Artisan Partners Asset Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Artisan Partners Asset Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.