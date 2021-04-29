Arweave (AR) Price Reaches $28.77 on Exchanges

Arweave (CURRENCY:AR) traded 5.6% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on April 28th. One Arweave coin can currently be bought for $28.77 or 0.00052815 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Arweave has traded up 30% against the US dollar. Arweave has a market cap of $960.66 million and approximately $16.98 million worth of Arweave was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Arweave Profile

Arweave is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on August 30th, 2017. Arweave’s total supply is 63,190,435 coins and its circulating supply is 33,394,701 coins. Arweave’s official message board is medium.com/@arweave . The official website for Arweave is www.arweave.org . Arweave’s official Twitter account is @cappasity and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Arweave is a new type of storage that backs data with sustainable and perpetual endowments, allowing users and developers to truly store data forever – for the very first time. As a collectively owned hard drive that never forgets, Arweave allows users to remember and preserve valuable information, apps, and history indefinitely. By preserving history, it prevents others from rewriting it. “

Buying and Selling Arweave

