Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG) PT Raised to $210.00 at Truist

Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG) had its price objective increased by Truist from $180.00 to $210.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Asbury Automotive Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Craig Hallum increased their target price on Asbury Automotive Group from $180.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Asbury Automotive Group from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Asbury Automotive Group from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Asbury Automotive Group currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $179.89.

NYSE ABG traded up $0.44 on Wednesday, hitting $205.14. 279 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 194,378. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $197.32 and a 200-day moving average of $155.05. Asbury Automotive Group has a 12 month low of $88.74 and a 12 month high of $251.60. The company has a market cap of $3.97 billion, a PE ratio of 18.95, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.75.

Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $4.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.51 by $1.17. Asbury Automotive Group had a net margin of 3.08% and a return on equity of 29.87%. The company had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.80 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Asbury Automotive Group will post 12.53 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Asbury Automotive Group news, SVP Jed Milstein sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $320,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 13,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,098,240. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP George A. Villasana sold 4,178 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.19, for a total value of $773,723.82. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,899 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,944,335.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,655 shares of company stock worth $5,393,962 in the last three months. 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABG. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 20,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,340,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 27,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,039,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Asbury Automotive Group in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 7,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,566,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the last quarter.

Asbury Automotive Group Company Profile

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and vehicle repair and maintenance services, replacement parts, and collision repair services.

