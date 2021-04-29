Ascent Wealth Partners LLC Boosts Stock Position in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

Ascent Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) by 1.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,051 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $1,842,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new position in shares of Veeva Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Veeva Systems during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Financial Avengers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in shares of Veeva Systems in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Veeva Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. 77.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Veeva Systems stock opened at $286.54 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $264.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $278.47. Veeva Systems Inc. has a twelve month low of $182.15 and a twelve month high of $325.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 133.90, a PEG ratio of 9.41 and a beta of 0.84.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The technology company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.10. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 15.73% and a net margin of 24.88%. The firm had revenue of $396.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $380.20 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.54 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 1.95 EPS for the current year.

VEEV has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup raised their price objective on Veeva Systems from $320.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Veeva Systems from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $245.00 to $250.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $320.00 to $355.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Raymond James restated a “buy” rating on shares of Veeva Systems in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $299.04.

In related news, Director Mary Lynne Hedley sold 95 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.66, for a total transaction of $25,712.70. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $436,845.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Alan Mateo sold 2,666 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.21, for a total value of $773,699.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,337,868.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 10,545 shares of company stock worth $2,836,392. Insiders own 14.38% of the company’s stock.

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of multichannel customer relationship management applications, commercial data warehouse, allocation and alignment applications, master data management application, and data and services; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including medical, sales, and marketing, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

