Ascent Wealth Partners LLC Buys 381 Shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Ascent Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 23,663 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 381 shares during the quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $5,500,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Venture Visionary Partners LLC boosted its position in Ameriprise Financial by 200.1% during the 4th quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 5,452 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,059,000 after buying an additional 3,635 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC acquired a new stake in Ameriprise Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $260,000. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 192,627 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,434,000 after purchasing an additional 25,144 shares during the period. Copeland Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 22.8% in the 4th quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 30,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,859,000 after purchasing an additional 5,592 shares during the period. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 17.5% in the 4th quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 11,837 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,300,000 after purchasing an additional 1,764 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on AMP shares. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $245.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $215.00 to $221.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $245.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $244.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $220.00 to $236.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $221.82.

In other Ameriprise Financial news, VP Karen Wilson Thissen sold 1,307 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.94, for a total transaction of $267,856.58. Also, EVP Colin Moore sold 44,068 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.60, for a total transaction of $8,928,176.80. Insiders sold a total of 87,932 shares of company stock worth $18,164,517 over the last three months. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:AMP opened at $256.62 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $236.13 and its 200 day moving average is $205.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The company has a market capitalization of $29.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.38 and a beta of 1.74. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $106.78 and a fifty-two week high of $259.64.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $5.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.73 by $0.70. The company had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.23 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 15.16% and a return on equity of 33.79%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $5.41 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 14.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th will be issued a $1.13 dividend. This is an increase from Ameriprise Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 7th. Ameriprise Financial’s payout ratio is 25.84%.

Ameriprise Financial Profile

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

