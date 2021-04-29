Ascent Wealth Partners LLC Increases Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Ascent Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 5.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 63,070 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,407 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 ETF accounts for about 3.0% of Ascent Wealth Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $13,935,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 237,191 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,313,000 after purchasing an additional 17,822 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $1,367,000. Wealth Alliance purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $223,000. Private Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $479,000. Finally, Catalyst Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IWM stock opened at $228.84 on Thursday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1-year low of $117.18 and a 1-year high of $234.53. The business has a 50-day moving average of $224.19 and a 200 day moving average of $207.61.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

