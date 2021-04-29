Ascent Wealth Partners LLC Purchases 171 Shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Ascent Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 1.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 14,520 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $1,351,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Activision Blizzard in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Activision Blizzard during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. 85.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Activision Blizzard alerts:

In other news, COO Daniel Alegre sold 18,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.74, for a total transaction of $1,771,190.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Christopher B. Walther sold 45,030 shares of Activision Blizzard stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.98, for a total transaction of $4,141,859.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Activision Blizzard stock opened at $91.25 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $93.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $89.16. The company has a current ratio of 4.12, a quick ratio of 4.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 12-month low of $62.34 and a 12-month high of $104.53. The company has a market cap of $70.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.91, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.71.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.03. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 28.90% and a return on equity of 19.07%. The firm had revenue of $3.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.84 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.23 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 14th. This is an increase from Activision Blizzard’s previous annual dividend of $0.41. Activision Blizzard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.60%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ATVI shares. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Activision Blizzard from $104.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard from $100.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Activision Blizzard from $96.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. MKM Partners boosted their target price on shares of Activision Blizzard from $100.00 to $105.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Benchmark raised their target price on Activision Blizzard from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.50.

About Activision Blizzard

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment.

See Also: What is the strike price in options trading?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATVI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI).

Receive News & Ratings for Activision Blizzard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Activision Blizzard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.