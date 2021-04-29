Ascent Wealth Partners LLC Sells 67 Shares of Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD)

Ascent Wealth Partners LLC reduced its holdings in Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) by 0.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,988 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 67 shares during the quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Abiomed were worth $2,865,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Abiomed by 287.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 30,927 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $8,833,000 after buying an additional 22,940 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Abiomed by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 1,238 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $343,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Abiomed during the third quarter valued at about $2,718,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in Abiomed during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Abiomed in the third quarter worth approximately $884,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Abiomed alerts:

ABMD stock opened at $351.17 on Thursday. Abiomed, Inc. has a twelve month low of $164.75 and a twelve month high of $387.40. The company has a market capitalization of $15.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.18, a PEG ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 1.41. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $318.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $304.59.

Abiomed (NASDAQ:ABMD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $231.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $226.31 million. Abiomed had a net margin of 25.89% and a return on equity of 15.34%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Abiomed, Inc. will post 3.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ABMD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of Abiomed from $320.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. TheStreet raised Abiomed from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Abiomed from $238.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Abiomed from $350.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $348.33.

Abiomed Company Profile

Abiomed, Inc engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It also provides a continuum of care to heart failure patients. The company offers Impella 2.5 catheter, a percutaneous micro heart pump with integrated motor and sensors for use in interventional cardiology; and Impella CP, a device used by interventional cardiologists to support patients in the cath lab and cardiac surgeons in the heart surgery suite.

Featured Article: What strategies should day traders use to execute a trade?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD).

Receive News & Ratings for Abiomed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abiomed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.