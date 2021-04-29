Ascot Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AOTVF) Short Interest Down 50.6% in April

Ascot Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AOTVF) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 30,300 shares, a decline of 50.6% from the March 31st total of 61,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 345,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Desjardins cut their price target on Ascot Resources from $2.00 to $1.85 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Ascot Resources in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Ascot Resources from $2.00 to $1.85 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:AOTVF opened at $0.75 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.89. Ascot Resources has a fifty-two week low of $0.50 and a fifty-two week high of $1.28.

Ascot Resources Ltd., a mineral devlopment company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in the United States and Canada. It explores for gold, silver, copper, molybdenum, sand, gravel, and other base metal deposits. The company holds 100% interests in the Premier Gold Project comprising 3 mining leases that covers an area of 8,133 hectares; and the Red Mountain Project consist of 47 contiguous mineral claims covering an area of 17,125 hectares located near the town of Stewart, British Columbia.

