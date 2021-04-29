Asensus Surgical (NYSE:ASXC) Shares Gap Up to $2.38

Asensus Surgical, Inc. (NYSE:ASXC)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $2.38, but opened at $2.49. Asensus Surgical shares last traded at $2.22, with a volume of 152,029 shares trading hands.

ASXC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Asensus Surgical in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut Asensus Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.05.

Asensus Surgical (NYSE:ASXC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.02.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ASXC. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Asensus Surgical in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Csenge Advisory Group acquired a new position in Asensus Surgical in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Enterprise Bank & Trust Co acquired a new position in Asensus Surgical in the first quarter valued at approximately $263,000.

About Asensus Surgical (NYSE:ASXC)

Asensus Surgical, Inc, a medical device company, engages in the research, development, and sale of medical device robotics to enhance minimally invasive surgery in the United States, Europe, and Asia. It digitizes the interface between the surgeon and the patient to pioneer a new era of Performance-Guided surgery by unlocking clinical intelligence for surgeons to enable consistently superior outcomes and a new standard of surgery.

