ASGN (NYSE:ASGN) Issues Q2 Earnings Guidance

ASGN (NYSE:ASGN) issued an update on its second quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.27-1.33 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.27. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.058-1.078 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.03 billion.ASGN also updated its Q2 2021 guidance to 1.270-1.330 EPS.

ASGN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Truist upped their price objective on shares of ASGN from $80.00 to $108.00 in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of ASGN from $72.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ASGN from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $83.00.

Shares of ASGN traded up $1.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $108.37. 179,449 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 210,484. The company has a market cap of $5.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 2.22. ASGN has a 1 year low of $45.32 and a 1 year high of $109.86. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $101.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $87.92. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

ASGN (NYSE:ASGN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. ASGN had a return on equity of 17.70% and a net margin of 4.65%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.08 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that ASGN will post 4.68 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Jonathan S. Holman sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.31, for a total transaction of $97,310.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,033 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,073,621.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Randolph C. Blazer sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.03, for a total value of $930,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 90,942 shares in the company, valued at $8,460,334.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

About ASGN

ASGN Incorporated provides professional staffing and IT solutions in the technology, digital, creative, engineering and life sciences fields across commercial and government sectors in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Apex, Oxford, and ECS. The Apex segment offers technology, digital, creative, scientific, engineering staffing, and consulting services to Fortune 1000 and mid-market commercial clients.

