ASGN (NYSE:ASGN) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

ASGN (NYSE:ASGN) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The business services provider reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. ASGN had a net margin of 4.65% and a return on equity of 17.70%. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.08 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

NYSE:ASGN traded down $4.64 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $103.73. 3,504 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 210,484. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 2.40. The firm has a market cap of $5.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.79, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 2.22. ASGN has a 52-week low of $45.32 and a 52-week high of $109.86. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $101.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $87.92.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Truist upped their target price on shares of ASGN from $80.00 to $108.00 in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ASGN from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of ASGN from $89.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.63.

In other news, insider Randolph C. Blazer sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.03, for a total value of $930,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 90,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,460,334.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Jonathan S. Holman sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.31, for a total transaction of $97,310.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,033 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,073,621.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

ASGN Company Profile

ASGN Incorporated provides professional staffing and IT solutions in the technology, digital, creative, engineering and life sciences fields across commercial and government sectors in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Apex, Oxford, and ECS. The Apex segment offers technology, digital, creative, scientific, engineering staffing, and consulting services to Fortune 1000 and mid-market commercial clients.

