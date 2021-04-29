ASGN (NYSE:ASGN) PT Raised to $110.00

ASGN (NYSE:ASGN) had its target price raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $89.00 to $110.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 4.17% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ASGN from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Truist increased their price objective on ASGN from $80.00 to $108.00 in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.63.

Shares of ASGN stock traded down $2.77 on Thursday, hitting $105.60. The stock had a trading volume of 1,016 shares, compared to its average volume of 210,484. ASGN has a 12-month low of $45.32 and a 12-month high of $109.86. The stock has a market cap of $5.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 2.22. The business has a 50 day moving average of $101.35 and a 200 day moving average of $87.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 2.40.

ASGN (NYSE:ASGN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. ASGN had a net margin of 4.65% and a return on equity of 17.70%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.08 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that ASGN will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other ASGN news, insider Randolph C. Blazer sold 10,000 shares of ASGN stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.03, for a total transaction of $930,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 90,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,460,334.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jonathan S. Holman sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.31, for a total value of $97,310.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,073,621.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. raised its holdings in ASGN by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 17,190 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,436,000 after purchasing an additional 1,217 shares during the period. AMI Asset Management Corp grew its stake in shares of ASGN by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp now owns 78,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,454,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the period. Reinhart Partners Inc. raised its stake in ASGN by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. now owns 249,701 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $23,831,000 after acquiring an additional 25,405 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of ASGN by 1.7% in the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 7,230 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $690,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ASGN in the fourth quarter worth $580,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.78% of the company’s stock.

ASGN Company Profile

ASGN Incorporated provides professional staffing and IT solutions in the technology, digital, creative, engineering and life sciences fields across commercial and government sectors in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Apex, Oxford, and ECS. The Apex segment offers technology, digital, creative, scientific, engineering staffing, and consulting services to Fortune 1000 and mid-market commercial clients.

