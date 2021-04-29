ASM International NV (OTCMKTS:ASMIY) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of ASM International NV (OTCMKTS:ASMIY) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the seven brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ASMIY. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of ASM International in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of ASM International in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ASM International in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Kepler Capital Markets lowered shares of ASM International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of ASM International in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd.

Shares of ASMIY stock opened at $313.25 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $292.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $233.51. The firm has a market cap of $15.60 billion, a PE ratio of 44.75 and a beta of 1.40. ASM International has a 12 month low of $104.50 and a 12 month high of $323.97.

ASM International (OTCMKTS:ASMIY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $413.40 million for the quarter. ASM International had a net margin of 22.44% and a return on equity of 17.19%.

ASM International Company Profile

ASM International NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, marketing, and servicing of equipment and materials used to produce semiconductor devices. The company operates through two segments, Front-end and Back-end. The Front-end segment manufactures and sells equipment used in wafer processing, encompassing the fabrication steps in which silicon wafers are layered with semiconductor devices in Europe, the United States, Japan, South Korea, and Southeast Asia.

