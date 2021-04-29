ASOS (OTCMKTS:ASOMY) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

ASOS (OTCMKTS:ASOMY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ASOS Plc is an online fashion destination. It offers branded and own-branded product lines, including womenswear and menswear, footwear, accessories, jewelry and beauty and grooming products primarily through its Website, asos.com. The company operates primarily in the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, Australia, the United States, Russia and China. ASOS Plc is based in London, United Kingdom. “

ASOMY has been the subject of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of ASOS in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of ASOS in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Bank of America upgraded ASOS from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of ASOS in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of ASOS in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. ASOS has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.00.

OTCMKTS ASOMY remained flat at $$74.49 during midday trading on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,367 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,649. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.98 and a beta of 3.70. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.22. ASOS has a 1-year low of $28.29 and a 1-year high of $81.65.

ASOS Company Profile

ASOS Plc operates as an online fashion retailer in the United Kingdom, the United States, Australia, France, Germany, Spain, Italy, Sweden, the Netherlands, Denmark, Poland, and Russia. It offers womenswear and menswear products. The company sells approximately 85,000 products under the ASOS Design, ASOS Edition, ASOS 4505, and Collusion brands, a well as other global and local third-party brands products primarily through its website, asos.com, as well as through social media platforms.

